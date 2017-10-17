Field Hockey Dominates Kennedy on Senior Night
The field hockey team (9–2) triumphed over the Kennedy Cavaliers (3–7) 11–0 on Oct. 12.
After another dominating performance, the Vikes are back in form, and look to finish their season out strong. With only one game left of the regular season, the team looks to secure a top two spot for playoffs.
The Vikes play their final regular season game at home vs the Sherwood Warriors Oct 16 at 6 pm.
