Field Hockey Dominates Kennedy on Senior Night

By Cam Jones

The field hockey team (9–2) triumphed over the Kennedy Cavaliers (3–7) 11–0 on Oct. 12.

By Rebecca Hirsh

The English department adapted the traditional AP Language and Composition and Honors English 12 curricula this year to fit new MCPS and Whitman standards.

By Matthew van Bastelaer

Up until his senior year of high school, Dunn never expected football to bring him anywhere in life, but now it’s become his career. Dunn was signed on to the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad in September, and though he was cut shortly after, his journey in the NFL is ongoing.

By Elea Levin

To be clear, I’m not claiming that my friends or teachers are ignorant or unsympathetic. I simply find it disturbing that we as a society now accept mass shootings as a day-to-day reality, unworthy of mention.

By Eli Saletan

By Chris Atkinson

The football team (1-6) beat the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-5) Friday in a dominant 27-7...

By Julie Rosenstein

Wildfires spread throughout Northern California; businesses and homes have been burned to the ground, and 31 people were reported dead as of Thursday October 12, the Washington Post reported.

By Elyssa Seltzer

Every day, hundreds of high schoolers walk through Whitman’s double doors, passing students they’ve never talked to. Among them, however, are several middle schoolers who chose to brave the high school hallways and take classes at Whitman.

By Matthew Proestel

11 seniors qualified as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Sept. 13, in recognition of scores they received on the PSAT in junior year.

By Jessie Solomon

The girls tennis team (8‒3) swept the Sherwood Warriors (3‒7) in an overwhelming 7‒0 victory.

By Elyse Lowet

October 9th With strong play on both ends of the field against Quince Orchard (6–3)...

By Eva Herscowitz

With its ornate exterior, stately columns and vaulted ceilings, Washington National Cathedral is an iconic D.C. landmark. Inside the self-proclaimed “Spiritual Home for the Nation,” architecture and American history merge: a moon rock fragment commemorates space exploration, a gargoyle pays tribute to Star Wars, and presidential imagery is abundant.