The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

Field Hockey Dominates Kennedy on Senior Night

By Cam Jones
October 17, 2017
Filed under Fall, Sports

The field hockey team (9–2) triumphed over the Kennedy Cavaliers (3–7) 11–0 on Oct. 12.

After another dominating performance, the Vikes are back in form, and look to finish their season out strong. With only one game left of the regular season, the team looks to secure a top two spot for playoffs.

The Vikes play their final regular season game at home vs the Sherwood Warriors Oct 16 at 6 pm.

