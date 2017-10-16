Archives
New teachers: what motivates you?
By Eli Saletan
October 16, 2017
Vikes stomp Wildcats in Homecoming game

October 16, 2017
Football notches first win of the season, 27-7
The football team (1-6) beat the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-5) Friday in a dominant 27-7 performance for their first win of the season.
October 16, 2017
Weekly News Roundup: Oct. 9-13
Wildfires spread throughout Northern California; businesses and homes have been burned to the ground, and 31 people were reported dead as of Thursday October 12, the Washington Post reported.
October 16, 2017
Pyle students get taste of high school early, experience classes at Whitman
Every day, hundreds of high schoolers walk through Whitman’s double doors, passing students they’ve never talked to. Among them, however, are several middle schoolers who chose to brave the high school hallways and take classes at Whitman.
October 15, 2017
11 seniors qualify as semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship
11 seniors qualified as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Sept. 13, in recognition of scores they received on the PSAT in junior year.
October 15, 2017
Girls tennis crushes Sherwood
The girls tennis team (8‒3) swept the Sherwood Warriors (3‒7) in an overwhelming 7‒0 victory.
October 12, 2017
October 9, 10: Girls soccer shuts out Quince Orchard, Richard Montgomery
By Elyse Lowet
October 9th With strong play on both ends of the field against Quince Orchard (6–3)...
October 12, 2017
Extended: Washington National Cathedral removes controversial Confederate windows
With its ornate exterior, stately columns and vaulted ceilings, Washington National Cathedral is an iconic D.C. landmark. Inside the self-proclaimed “Spiritual Home for the Nation,” architecture and American history merge: a moon rock fragment commemorates space exploration, a gargoyle pays tribute to Star Wars, and presidential imagery is abundant.
October 12, 2017
Book Reviews: The Perks of Being a Wallflower
By Elea Levin
The premise of Stephen Chbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower is reminiscent of many other works of young adult, realistic fiction: a troubled, socially-awkward boy who has experienced a series of unfortunate events over the course of his life starts high school and eventually breaks out of his shell.
October 11, 2017
Double eighth period homecoming pep rally prevents fire hazard
The SGA will hold two separate homecoming pep rallies during a double eighth period Oct. 13, due to the gym’s safety regulations.
October 11, 2017
Homecoming hassle: keep it fun, not forced
By Elisa McCartin and Michelle Silver
Why does homecoming need to be this stressful? It’s only one night that comes around once a year. The point is to have fun and hang out with friends. But expectations make this event unnecessarily dramatic for the student body. Everyone wants to have a flawless night that fits the quintessential high school experience. Putting less pressure on having the perfect, seamless night would allow students to actually enjoy homecoming.
October 10, 2017
