Boys soccer notches two wins Oct. 4th, 7th
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Boys soccer (7–1–2) defeated both Walter Johnson (3–7) and Churchill (8–2) 2–0 on Wednesday and 2–1 on Saturday, respectively.
The Vikes got off to an early lead against the Wildcats, after a goalie mistake gifted Senior Lars Corvetto-Soholt his first goal of the season. The Vikes controlled the play for the majority of the game, and sealed the win with a goal by Junior Thomas Mande. The win was the first over the Wildcats in 3 years, and the boys fourth win in a row.
When facing the Bulldogs, the Vikings maintained possession of the ball and kept up their pressure, with striker Natan Rosen securing two goals for the Vikings. Goalkeeper Sam Nordheimer also was also a crucial piece to the win, with ten saves throughout the game. Defender Chris Atkinson also saved another goal after the Vikings scored allowing for Whitman to stay in the lead.
During the second half of the game Churchill scored one goal, but couldn’t secure another to push overtime.
The Vikes play RM at 7:15 at home Tuesday for their senior night.
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.