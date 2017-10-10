Boys soccer notches two wins Oct. 4th, 7th





Filed under Fall, Sports

Boys soccer (7–1–2) defeated both Walter Johnson (3–7) and Churchill (8–2) 2–0 on Wednesday and 2–1 on Saturday, respectively.

The Vikes got off to an early lead against the Wildcats, after a goalie mistake gifted Senior Lars Corvetto-Soholt his first goal of the season. The Vikes controlled the play for the majority of the game, and sealed the win with a goal by Junior Thomas Mande. The win was the first over the Wildcats in 3 years, and the boys fourth win in a row.

When facing the Bulldogs, the Vikings maintained possession of the ball and kept up their pressure, with striker Natan Rosen securing two goals for the Vikings. Goalkeeper Sam Nordheimer also was also a crucial piece to the win, with ten saves throughout the game. Defender Chris Atkinson also saved another goal after the Vikings scored allowing for Whitman to stay in the lead.

During the second half of the game Churchill scored one goal, but couldn’t secure another to push overtime.

The Vikes play RM at 7:15 at home Tuesday for their senior night.