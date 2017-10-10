Field Hockey ends drought with back-to-back wins vs RM, Northwood
The Varsity field hockey team (8–2) won back to back games Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–5) and Northwood Gladiators (3–7).
The Vikes bounced back with these two big victories, winning 5–1 and 5–0, following back to back losses to Churchill and Clarksburg. After putting up solid performances in both of the games, the Vikes are looking to find their form once again before playoffs.
Their next game is against Kennedy on Thursday at home at 6 pm.
