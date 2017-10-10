Field Hockey ends drought with back-to-back wins vs RM, Northwood

By Elisa McCartin and Michelle Silver

Why does homecoming need to be this stressful? It’s only one night that comes around once a year. The point is to have fun and hang out with friends. But expectations make this event unnecessarily dramatic for the student body. Everyone wants to have a flawless night that fits the quintessential high school experience. Putting less pressure on having the perfect, seamless night would allow students to actually enjoy homecoming.

By Ariana Faghani

Boys soccer (7–1–2) defeated both Walter Johnson (3–7) and Churchill (8–2) 2–0...

By Cam Jones

The Varsity field hockey team (8–2) won back to back games Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–5) and Northwood Gladiators (3–7).

By Ivy Xun

Today, society mocks “imperfect” language; we laugh at odd accents and alienate unfamiliar dialects that don’t seem to fall under neat categories. English language proficiency is used as a social marker to classify and negatively evaluate people of non-English speaking backgrounds (NESB), according to a 2008 study by Megan-Jane Johnstone, a nursing professor at RMIT University.

By Ava Chenok

By Elyse Lowet

The girls soccer team (8–1) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6–3) Friday with a score of 1–0, moving the Vikes to second place in the division behind BCC.

By Elyse Lowet

The football team (0–6) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–2) Friday in a tou...

By Jessie Solomon

In a close match versus their crosstown rivals, the girls tennis team (7‒3) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6‒5), winning 4‒3.

By Eric Neugeboren

Following two recent hate-related incidents, Principal Alan Goodwin and assistant principals Jerome Easton, Rainer Kulenkampff and Kristen Cody visited English classes to promote respect among students the past two weeks. Each visit consisted of a brief discussion about the importance of respect and addressed both incidents.

By Elyse Lowet

The girls soccer team (7–1) dominated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (5–4) 3–1 Wednesda...

By Matthew van Bastelaer

The golf team won district championships on Monday, led by junior Amanda Levy, who fini...

By Cami Corcoran

Outdoor concerts like these are a staple of DMV culture. Wolf Trap, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Jiffy Lube Live, all outdoor concert venues in Maryland and Virginia, regularly draw students to their most popular summer shows. The venues opened in 1966, 1967 and 1995, respectively. Today, each attracts different kinds of artists.