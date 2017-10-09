Archives
Let’s embrace broken language
By Ivy Xun
Today, society mocks “imperfect” language; we laugh at odd accents and alienate unfamiliar dialects that don’t seem to fall under neat categories. English language proficiency is used as a social marker to classify and negatively evaluate people of non-English speaking backgrounds (NESB), according to a 2008 study by Megan-Jane Johnstone, a nursing professor at RMIT University.
October 9, 2017
Cycle 1 Print Edition Preview
By Ava Chenok
October 9, 2017
Whitman Defeats Churchill in Close 1–0 Game
By Elyse Lowet
The girls soccer team (8–1) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6–3) Friday with a score of 1–0, moving the Vikes to second place in the division behind BCC.
October 8, 2017
Football Falls to Richard Montgomery
By Elyse Lowet
The football team (0–6) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–2) Friday in a tou...
October 8, 2017
Girls Tennis vs Churchill
In a close match versus their crosstown rivals, the girls tennis team (7‒3) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6‒5), winning 4‒3.
October 7, 2017
Hate incidents prompt in-class discussions on respect
Following two recent hate-related incidents, Principal Alan Goodwin and assistant principals Jerome Easton, Rainer Kulenkampff and Kristen Cody visited English classes to promote respect among students the past two weeks. Each visit consisted of a brief discussion about the importance of respect and addressed both incidents.
October 7, 2017
Girls Soccer Defeats Defending State Champions Walter Johnson
By Elyse Lowet
The girls soccer team (7–1) dominated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (5–4) 3–1 Wednesda...
October 7, 2017
Golf Team Wins District Championships
The golf team won district championships on Monday, led by junior Amanda Levy, who fini...
October 5, 2017
Outdoor concert venues provide a fun, cheap environment for students
Outdoor concerts like these are a staple of DMV culture. Wolf Trap, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Jiffy Lube Live, all outdoor concert venues in Maryland and Virginia, regularly draw students to their most popular summer shows. The venues opened in 1966, 1967 and 1995, respectively. Today, each attracts different kinds of artists.
October 5, 2017
Top 3: Doughnuts in the DMV
By Abbi Audas
After sleeping in on a Saturday morning, students often crave something other than their usual smoothie or homemade waffles. A variety of doughnut shops in Maryland and D.C.—both old and new— have become trendy breakfast locations for students, with many stores offering a variety of exotic flavors. Here are three local donut shops sure to please students.
October 5, 2017
‘America First’ has no place in history classes
By Hannah Feuer
In order to create a more informed student body, MCPS should incorporate global perspectives in social studies curriculums beginning in elementary school.
October 3, 2017
Sept. 28: football falls to Wootton
The football team lost 42‒21 to the Wootton Patriots on Thursday night, bringing their record to 0‒5.
October 2, 2017
