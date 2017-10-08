Whitman Defeats Churchill in Close 1–0 Game





Filed under Fall, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The girls soccer team (8–1) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6–3) Friday with a score of 1–0, moving the Vikes to second place in the division behind BCC.

Last year, the Bulldogs eliminated the Vikes from playoffs, so the squad was even more set on beating them this year, forward Caroline MacDonald said.

The game was a defensive battle between both teams, leaving the game scoreless at halftime. In the second half, the Vikes came out more intense because they were determined to score the first goal, MacDonald said.

Just under halfway into the second half, MacDonald beat her defender and fired a shot from outside the box to give the Vikes the lead.

The team’s defense, along with key stops from goalkeeper Katie Stender-Moore allowed the Vikes to hang onto their lead, despite a last push by the Bulldogs, and finish the game with a win.

“We definitely had to become more aggressive and physical because they were so mad that we scored,” defender Lexi Fleck said. “I just knew I couldn’t let them get past me.”

The Vikes face the Quince Orchard Cougars at home Monday at 7:15.