Girls Soccer Defeats Defending State Champions Walter Johnson

By Jessie Solomon

In a close match versus their crosstown rivals, the girls tennis team (7‒3) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6‒5), winning 4‒3.

By Eric Neugeboren

Following two recent hate-related incidents, Principal Alan Goodwin and assistant principals Jerome Easton, Rainer Kulenkampff and Kristen Cody visited English classes to promote respect among students the past two weeks. Each visit consisted of a brief discussion about the importance of respect and addressed both incidents.

By Elyse Lowet

The girls soccer team (7–1) dominated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (5–4) 3–1 Wednesda...

By Matthew van Bastelaer

The golf team won district championships on Monday, led by junior Amanda Levy, who fini...

By Cami Corcoran

Outdoor concerts like these are a staple of DMV culture. Wolf Trap, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Jiffy Lube Live, all outdoor concert venues in Maryland and Virginia, regularly draw students to their most popular summer shows. The venues opened in 1966, 1967 and 1995, respectively. Today, each attracts different kinds of artists.

By Abbi Audas

After sleeping in on a Saturday morning, students often crave something other than their usual smoothie or homemade waffles. A variety of doughnut shops in Maryland and D.C.—both old and new— have become trendy breakfast locations for students, with many stores offering a variety of exotic flavors. Here are three local donut shops sure to please students.

By Hannah Feuer

In order to create a more informed student body, MCPS should incorporate global perspectives in social studies curriculums beginning in elementary school.

By Andie Silverman

The football team lost 42‒21 to the Wootton Patriots on Thursday night, bringing their record to 0‒5.

By Elyse Lowet

The girls soccer team (5–1) crushed the Wheaton Knights (1–6) in a 9–1 victory Thursday.

By Jessie Solomon

In an overwhelming victory, the girls tennis team (6‒3) crushed the Wheaton Knights (4‒4), winning 6‒1.

By Maddy Frank

While movies used to represent excitement and innovation in American culture, Hollywood today doesn’t have that glamour.

By Eva Herscowitz

Across Texas, residents braced for the impact as Hurricane Harvey devastated the coast Aug. 25 to 29, destroying the homes, cars, and lives of millions of coastal residents.