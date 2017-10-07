Girls Soccer Defeats Defending State Champions Walter Johnson
The girls soccer team (7–1) dominated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (5–4) 3–1 Wednesday, extending the squad’s winning streak to five.
Midfielder Chelsea Cahill scored the first goal of the game halfway through the first half and again two minutes into the second half, giving the Vikes a comfortable lead. Forward Mary Kate Skilling later contributed the third goal with nearly seven minutes left in the game, sealing the victory for the Vikes.
