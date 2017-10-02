Sept. 28: football falls to Wootton
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The football team lost 42‒21 to the Wootton Patriots on Thursday night, bringing their record to 0‒5.
Fullback Zach Merenstein scored two touchdowns—one rushing and one receiving—and tight end Cal Cibel scored on an interception.
Players hope to keep morale up going into their next game against the Richard Montgomery Rockets Friday Oct. 6.
“We are going to keep our focus up during practice and keep on grinding,” senior captain Elliot Kelly said.
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.