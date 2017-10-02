September 28 and 29: Girls soccer crushes Wheaton, Northwest
Wheaton
The girls soccer team (5–1) crushed the Wheaton Knights (1–6) in a 9–1 victory Thursday.
The Vikes came out with a lot of energy and scored their first goal less than a minute into the game. Their early momentum continued throughout the game, and led to a dominant performance, both offensively and defensively.
Northwest
The girls soccer team (6–1) shut out the Northwest Jaguars (4–2–1) 4–0 Friday.
After a slow start, the Vikes came out more aggressive at the start of the second half. Forward Mary Kate Skilling sparked the team’s offensive run with a goal from outside the box shortly into the second half. Later goals were scored by forward Molly Knox and midfielders Chelsea Cahill and Emma Engels.
The Vikes next take on the Walter Johnson Wildcats Wednesday at 7:15 at home.
