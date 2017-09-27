Girls volleyball dominates Wheaton
The girls volleyball team (3‒2) crushed the Wheaton Knights (1‒3) in straight sets at home 25–9, 25–8 and 25–11.
The Vikes outplayed their opponents in every facet of the game; the team’s blockers shut down the Knight’s offense and the hitters struck with accuracy and power. The Knights were outmatched and the game ended quickly.
The Vikes will take the court at home at 4:45 on Wednesday against the Richard Montgomery Rockets.
