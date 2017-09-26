September 19, 23, and 25: Boys soccer ties rival BCC, beats Einstein and Kennedy

Close Sophomore Harmond Cohen dribbles down the field. The Vikes next take on Wheaton at home. Photo by Frannie Cohen-Dumani.

Sophomore Harmond Cohen dribbles down the field. The Vikes next take on Wheaton at home. Photo by Frannie Cohen-Dumani.





B-CC

The Vikings Boys soccer team (2–1–1) tied 1–1 after two overtimes against the BCC Barons (5–0–1) in the Battle of Bethesda.

The Barons took an early lead when they scored off of a free kick within the first five minutes of the match. Despite the Vikes conceding early, they regained their cool and outplayed the Barons for the rest of the half.

The Vikes had many scoring chances within the half, including big chances by midfielder Ryan Jones and forward Anas Djibet. Forward Natan Rosen scored the Vikes only goal of the game late in the first half, lobbing the keeper.

During the second half, the game became chaotic and fast paced, filled with many chances on both sides. As the second half came to an end, goalkeeper Sam Nordheimer made a crucial game saving lock for the Vikes. The game then shifted to overtime where the long game and multiple injuries affected both teams. Neither team could secure a game winning goal.

Einstein

The Vikings Boys soccer (3–1–1) team won 6–0 against the Einstein Titans (1–5) on Saturday.

The game started with a Vikings possession and three Vikings goals. Forward Natan Rosen scored twice with a critical assist by defender Chris Atkinson. Defender Cameron Jones scored the other goal in the last eleven seconds of the first half.

During the second half, the Vikings remained steady with the ball and secured another three goals, one by Rosen, and two following goals by winger Harmond Cohen.

The Vikings Boys soccer team (3–1–1) won (2–1) against the Kennedy Cavaliers (0–6–1) on Monday. The Vikings started off with an early goal by center midfielder Thomas Mande. After the Vikes scored, Captain Lars Crovetto-Soholt fell and fractured his wrist, putting him out for the game. The first half remained slow after Crovetto-Soholt’s injury.

During the second half of the game the Cavaliers scored, evening the score. But the Vikes secured a win when winger Anas Djibet.

The Vikings play the Wheaton Knights at 7:15 at home.