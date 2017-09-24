September 19: Girls tennis dominates the Blair Blazers
In a 6‒1 victory Tuesday, the girls tennis team (4‒2) crushed the Blair Blazers, bringing the Vikes to a three game win streak.
The Vikes also had an encouraging boost after third doubles team Emily Battan and Brynn O’Connor won two consecutive sets 6‒0 in their last match against the Blair Blazers. Looking forward, the team hopes to continue this winning streak in their upcoming matches.
The Vikes head home to take on the Rockville Rams Friday at 3:30 p.m.
