A look into Whitman’s 2025 Charity Month

Popular love songs blast on speakers as seniors in bright pink shirts run through the hallways singing at the top of their lungs. They burst through classroom doors during class time, crowding around the Valentine’s Day candy gram recipients, belting out lyrics and running to their next destination.

From mid-February through mid-March, the Whitman Student Government Association hosts an annual ‘Charity Month’ made up of a series of fundraising events. Every year, the SGA picks a different charity to support, and this year, proceeds from all events will go to Nourishing Bethesda, an organization fighting local food insecurity and increasing access to healthy foods. In 2024, they supported over 1,700 households and received over 193,000 pounds of donated food.

Charity Month co-chair junior Kavin Kachoria has participated in the events since freshman year.

“Besides the significant funds that we raise for charity,” Kachoria said, “Charity Month also unifies Whitman by bringing our community together for all of these exciting events to support a greater cause.”

Valentine’s Grams

This year’s Charity Month began with the Valentine’s Day candy grams distribution. The distributed candy grams are five-dollar lollipops with a handwritten note attached that students can buy for their friends, significant others or teachers. During second through fifth period on Feb. 14, FOMZ — Whitman’s informal dance team composed mainly of senior boys — delivered students the candy grams.

Whitman Idol

The second fundraiser of Charity Month is Whitman Idol, an annual singing competition judged by members of the SGA and faculty. Auditions for the competition were held on Feb. 26, and the performance will take place on March 18.

Krispy Kreme Donut Sale

The SGA organized the annual Krispy Kreme Donuts sale from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28. Students and staff can pay for the Krispy Kreme donuts on SchoolCashOnline and on March 3, SGA members distributed the purchased donuts. The SGA sells the donuts at a slightly higher price, giving the profits to the chosen charity for the year.

Spring Fling

Whitman replaced last year’s ‘Cupid Shuffle’ Valentine’s Day dance with the new Spring Fling on March 8. According to junior and SGA member Alia Adra, the Spring Fling was more formal than the Cupid Shuffle, with an optional dress code of floral dresses and khaki pants. The SGA held the dance in the auxiliary gym, providing food and drinks for attendees.

“It’s just spring vibes, pastels, florals, things like that,” Adra said. “It’s going to be an event where you get a cute dinner and pictures before with your friend group and then come to the dance.”

Pie In The Face

On March 14, also known as Pi Day, the SGA will hold its next fundraising event: Pie In The Face. Students who want to participate can pay to pie teachers or administrators in the face as well as other students if they wish.

Icebreaker 5K

The annual Icebreaker 5K is a race where participants run through Whitman neighborhoods. On March 23, as part of the event, the SGA will provide snacks, drinks, free t-shirt giveaways and various activities including temporary tattoos. The event is open to anyone in the community, not just Whitman students and faculty.

Charity month has been an annual tradition for years, bringing the Whitman community closer together while allowing students and staff to participate in fundraising events in a non-traditional way.

“The thing that I would say I love most about charity month is the variety of events that we offer and how it appeals to all different crowds,” Kachoria said. “These events really bring our community together.”