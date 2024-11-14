The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Flag Football takes off at Whitman and across Montgomery County Public Schools

By Emma Foscarini
November 14, 2024
By Emma Foscarini
Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Media
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
New Hallway Policy at Whitman: Community Perspective
New Hallway Policy at Whitman: Community Perspective
Comparing Bethesda’s top bagels: 'Call Your Mother' and 'Bethesda Bagels'
Comparing Bethesda’s top bagels: 'Call Your Mother' and 'Bethesda Bagels'
The Black & White's guide to having a perfect snow day
The Black & White's guide to having a perfect snow day
A trip to Homestead Farm
A trip to Homestead Farm
All Things Go Festival Review 2023
All Things Go Festival Review 2023
More in Videos
Taste of Bethesda: Yogitopi Review
Taste of Bethesda: Yogitopi Review
Taste of Bethesda: Salt Line Restaurant Review
Taste of Bethesda: Salt Line Restaurant Review
Seniors celebrate National Decision Day
Seniors celebrate National Decision Day
Student Spotlight: junior Sophia Jakel
Student Spotlight: junior Sophia Jakel
From classroom to office: a look at Whitman’s student internship program
From classroom to office: a look at Whitman’s student internship program
Video: transitioning to One Lunch at Whitman
Video: transitioning to One Lunch at Whitman
About the Contributor
Emma Foscarini
Emma Foscarini, Multimedia
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? Boston, MA