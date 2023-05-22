Lakers and Nuggets game one recap + more | The B&W Sports Podcast

Sophomore staff writers Aidan Farber and Ben Belford-Peltzman take a deep dive to recap the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs and talk about their predictions for the Eastern and Western conference finals. Then they debate the recent coaching changes in the league and the NBA draft lottery.
