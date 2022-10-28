Boys soccer takes down Wootton 3–0 in regional quarterfinals

The boys soccer team (8–3–2) showed out on Wednesday night, taking down the Wootton Patriots (3–8–3) 3–0 in the regional quarterfinals.

Both teams started off with aggressive play, throwing numerous crosses and passes into the box, hoping to get on the board early. Once the pace of play began to slow down, the Vikes started to dominate. At the 25-minute mark, senior Hugo Byrne sent a corner kick into the box and junior Reimer Hoogeveen headed it in, giving the Vikes a 1–0 lead. The Vikes held onto the ball for the remainder of the half, not allowing the Patriots to cross into their attacking half of the pitch and get any scoring opportunities.

The second half was another complete display of domination for the Vikes. The team unleashed their attacking weapons and cut through the Patriots defense. After 15 minutes of play in the second half, junior Tyler Coune was tripped up inside the box, earning the Vikes a penalty kick. Senior Luke Kullback calmly knocked it home, doubling the Vikes lead. Just a few minutes later the Vikes added even more insurance, as Hoogeveen scored his second goal of the evening, finalizing the Vikes 3–0 victory.

The Vikes will look to continue to stay hot in the playoffs on Friday when they take on the B-CC Barons (9–3–2) in the regional semifinals.