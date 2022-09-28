Girls volleyball falls to Wootton despite comeback attempt

The girls volleyball team (3–3) couldn’t keep up with the Wootton Patriots (7–0) on Tuesday and suffered a tough loss at home.

The Vikes played well in the first set against the undefeated Patriots, despite dropping it 18–25. The team fought just as hard in the second set but still couldn’t defeat the red hot Patriots team. Facing a two set to none deficit, the game looked all but over for the Vikes when the third set began. Nonetheless, in classic Whitman fashion, the Vikes clawed their way back into contention. They won a tightly contested third set 26–24 on the first extra point, showing off extraordinary grit. The Patriots stopped the momentum right there, taking the fourth set 25–16, and ultimately winning the match.

Even though they lost the match, the Vikes put up a great battle against the undefeated Patriots. The team played cohesively throughout the whole game and didn’t give free points away.

The Vikes will look to get back on track on Thursday when they visit the Churchill Bulldogs (5–0) at 6:30 pm.