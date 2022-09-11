Football team outmatched by Walter Johnson 39–6

The football team (0–2) fought hard but came up short against Walter Johnson (2–0) on Friday, falling 39–6.

Per usual, the Vikes crowd showed up in numbers despite it being an away game, cheering on their team like they always do. The offense got it started early but was unable to get past the strong Wildcats defense, and went three and out. Luckily, the defense came right back and forced a turnover of their own, thanks to a fumble recovery from senior defensive tackle Ben Tummonds.

Unfortunately, the game slipped away after that, with the Wildcats’ offense dominating time of possession and the defense being just as potent. The Vikes went into the break facing a massive 39 point deficit but they didn’t let that shake them. Coming out of the locker room the defense seemed rejuvenated, shutting out the Wildcats for the entire second half. On offense, the new passing style proved effective, with sophomore quarterback Carter Maury and junior wide receiver Jacob Gaum connecting six times to convert multiple first downs. Soon after, the Vikes finally broke the ice when junior Andrews Durix caught a touchdown from Maury, putting the Vikes on the scoreboard for the first time in 2022.

The Vikings will attempt to build on their second half success next Friday when they play host to the Einstein Titans (0–2).