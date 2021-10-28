This week in Wizards: A promising start

*This column does not include Washington’s games against the Celtics on 10/27 and the Hawks on 10/28

Going into the 2021-22 season, expectations for the Wizards were lacking, to say the least. To most of the NBA community, the Wizards had been nothing but a franchise that needed to trade Bradley Beal and rebuild. For the first time in four years, however, the Wizards started off their season with a couple of quality wins.

Before diving into the games, I would first like to thank Ted Leonsis for hiring Wes Unseld Jr. The new coach has already had a pos the team, more so than Scott Brooks ever did. Team basketball, particularly team defense, has dramatically increased from years past. Yes, that’s right; the Wizards played rock-solid defense this week. Three games is a small sample size, but the results have been extremely promising so far.

Season Opener

Despite a sloppy offensive performance, the season opener was one Washington fans could be proud of. For the first time in an eternity, the Wizards won a game because of their defense. Washington’s 83 points that they allowed against Toronto is the smallest point total they’ve given up in four years. This lockdown defense was a result of impeccable coaching from Wes Unseld Jr. and the Wizards’ quality defensive performance. The defense kept the Raptors from getting in the paint, and the Raptors shot the three ball poorly at just 20.6% (7/34).

Before the game, Unseld said that the Raptors “were going to play with high energy and be very physical.” This prediction turned out to hold true, and the Wizards were able to capitalize on Toronto’s over-aggression. Offensively, Washington’s ball movement combined with much-too-physical defense from the Raptors led to several good looks from D.C.

Pacers

This intense, high- scoring overtime victory over Indiana was reminiscent of last season. The Wiz also won without Beal, a feat nobody should take lightly.

As a fan who loves watching back and forth, thrilling basketball, this game was ridiculously exciting to watch. Both teams shot over 50% from the field and over 44% from three due to stellar offense and heinous defense. After a high-scoring first half that was tied 73-73 going into the break, Wes Unseld Jr. and Rick Carlisle adjusted to slow the game down in the second half, particularly on the perimeter. After 22 threes found the bottom of the basket between the Wizards and Pacers in the first half, just 12 threes got converted in the second half and overtime. What Carlisle failed to do, however, was stop Spencer Dinwiddie, who put up 34 points to go along with six rebounds and nine assists. While Dinwiddie’s 34 points were impressive, it was Dinwiddie’s presence as a passer that was more astonishing. Whenever the Pacers tried double teaming or trapping him, he found the open man.

The clutch factor from this team was unclear going into tonight, especially without their best on-ball scorer in Beal. However, Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma stepped up and made a few timely plays, including game-clinching free throws, that sealed the game for the Wizards.

This stretch of game was stressful, to say the least. But, this game instilled confidence in the DC fanbase. The 2020-21 Wizards of last year would’ve found a way to lose either of these opening games, especially the one against Indiana — but not this team.

Nets

This game was painful to watch. The Wizards’ loss was largely due to an egregious first quarter performance on both ends of the floor. Brooklyn generated a 30-8 run over the next 10 minutes of the game, and it quickly put the Wiz in a 25-point hole which they couldn’t recover from. The Wizards played atrociously offensively from here on out. They settled for too many outside and contested threes, and their overall poor shot selection sunk them early on.

Washington’s 90-point dud wasn’t entirely the Wizards’ fault, however; a portion of it can be attributed to the Nets’ stellar defense. The Wizards were unable to attack inside and struggled to find decent looks from behind the arc. After the Wizards hit 19/38 threes against Indiana, they hit just 9/39 against Brooklyn.

Defensively, it was a promising outing for Washington. After the Wizards gave up a 38- point first quarter, they held the Nets to just 66 points for the rest of the game. The defensive adjustment mirrored Brooklyn’s; the Wizards forced the Nets to take tough threes for most of the game. The Wizards also were able to contest Durant well enough to hold him off from taking over the game, largely by constantly getting in his grill and forcing him to take tough jumpers. On a night like this, however, the defense needed to force some more turnovers. The Nets turned the ball over just nine times and, in a game in which the offense struggled mightily, some fastbreak opportunities could’ve turned the game around.

Top three Wizards of the week