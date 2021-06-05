Girls track gets crushed by Walter Johnson 97–18

The girls track team (2–2) got crushed by undefeated Walter Johnson 97–18 in their last meet of the regular season on Monday.

In the loss, the girls came out with a victory in 4 x 100 meter relay led by Maya Wiese, Imme Van Den Ham, Nethmini Perera and Emma Palim. They also had two of the top three finishes in the 4 x 400 meter competition, and Susan Rogers won the shot put event.

Despite these small victories, it was a dominant day for the Wildcats, who won 13 of the 15 track and field events.

“It wasn’t how we dreamed of ending the season,” Van Den Ham said. “But we feel prepared and excited for sectional competitions next week.”

The girls will look to turn their excitement into victories when they compete in sectionals next week.