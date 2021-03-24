B&W Sports Podcast #45: March Madness has arrived

B%26W+Sports+Podcast+%2345%3A+March+Madness+has+arrived

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel, Gabe Schaner, Danny Kotelanski, and Jesse Rider
March 24, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sits down with feature editor Jesse Rider, sports editor Gabe Schaner and sports writers Rafe Epstein and Danny Kotelanski to recap an upset-filled first two rounds of March Madness and preview the Sweet Sixteen, as well as the rest of the tournament.