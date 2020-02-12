Girls basketball defeats Gaithersburg 55–46
February 12, 2020
The girls basketball team (8–10) outlasted the Gaithersburg Trojans (5–7) 55–46 Tuesday night.
The game began with the Trojans commanding a solid lead over the Vikes, causing the Vikes to trail 14–9 at the end of the first quarter.
As the game progressed into the second quarter, the Vikes began to play better offensively, cutting their deficit to 25–24 going into halftime.
The Vikes’ comeback didn’t end there. In the second half, they dominated the Trojans, toppling the Trojans’ lead with basket after basket. As the final buzzer sounded, the Vikes held a 55–46 advantage, earning their second straight win.
Forward Carter McGloon led the Vikes with 20 points and guard Sara Azimi added three three-pointers and 11 overall points.
“It was a team effort,” McGloon said. “We really needed this win after a difficult January schedule.”
The Vikes next play the Watkins Mill Wolverines (1–10) Friday at home at 5:30 pm for senior night.
