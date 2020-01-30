Girls basketball can’t comeback against B–CC; lose 53–37

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls basketball team (6–9) fell short of victory in Tuesday’s matchup against the B–CC Barons (11–1) 53–37.

The Vikes started the game evenly with the Barons as both teams exchanged two-pointers. The score at the end of the first quarter saw the Vikes on top 10–8.

The second quarter was dominated by the Barons, taking an eight-point halftime lead 22–14.

The second half marked more dominance from the Barons. They outscored the Vikes in the half 31–23 and pulled away to a 53–37 victory over the Vikes.

Center Drew Meadows led the Vikes in scoring with 14 points and guard Anna Krush added nine points.

The Vikes’ next game is against the Paint Branch Panthers (10–3) Friday at 7:15 pm at Paint Branch High School.