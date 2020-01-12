Girls basketball crushes Wheaton 71–41

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The girls basketball team (5–5) dominated the Wheaton Knights (0–7) 71–41 Friday night in a high scoring affair.

The team began firing on all cylinders and continued riding their hot shooting throughout the entire first quarter, amassing a 28–12 lead that they wouldn’t rescind for the rest of the game.

In the second quarter, the teams played more evenly and the Knights were able to create more offensive chances. However, the Vikes were able to maintain a strong lead, taking a 40–25 advantage at halftime.

The Vikes’ domination continued throughout the second half and the Vikes cruised to a 71–51 win in an overall lopsided matchup.

Every single player on the team contributed points for the Vikes. Guard Sara Azimi led the Vikes, scoring 16 points with four three-pointers and forward Carter McGloon added 15 points.

The Vikes next play the Magruder Colonels (2–5) Monday at 7:15 pm at Magruder High School.

Sara Azimi is a sports and style editor for the Black and White.