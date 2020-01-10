Girls basketball loses to B–CC 51–45

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls basketball team (4–5) fell to the B-CC Barons (6–0) 51–45 Wednesday night in a tight game.

The Vikes struggled in the opening minutes of the game, falling 10–2 with four minutes remaining in the quarter. However, the Vikes came back near the end of the quarter, trailing 12–8 going into the second quarter.

To open the second quarter, the Barons went on a 10–0 run to take a 22–8 lead with three minutes remaining in the half. But the Vikes didn’t go away, cutting the Barons deficit to five points at halftime, trailing 25–20.

In the third quarter, the Vikes were able to outscore the Barons 14–9, tying the game at 34 apiece heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the game went back and forth, but the Barons held the advantage heading into the final two minutes of the game. With 1:21 left in the game, the Barons led 47–40, but the Vikes were able to cut the deficit to 47–45 with 30 seconds remaining. The Barons were able to halt the rest of the Vikes’ scoring chances and were able to hit clutch free throws to hand the Vikes their fifth loss of the season 51–45.

Center Drew Meadows led the way scoring-wise for the Vikes, scoring 14 points and guard Sara Azimi added 10 points.

The Vikes’ next opponent is the Wheaton Knights (0–5) tonight at 7:15 pm at home.

Sara Azimi is a sports and style editor for the Black and White