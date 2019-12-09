Wrestling loses season opener to Clarksburg 47–27

The wrestling team (0–1) was defeated by the Clarksburg Coyotes (1–0) 47–27 Thursday.

The Vikes started off strong as Charlie Imperial (182) won the first match, allowing the Vikes to take an early 6–0 lead. Throughout the next matches, the Vikes and Coyotes went back and forth, with the Vikes leading 18–17. However, the team fell behind and the Coyotes pulled away, taking a 41–27 lead with one match remaining. Ultimately, the Vikes couldn’t make a comeback in their opening match, falling to the Coyotes 47–27. Efforts from Kevin Zarin (113), Jimmy Ostler (138), and Arthur Deharang (152) all stood out for the Vikes in the loss.

The team next faces the Poolesville Falcons (1–0) Wednesday at 6:15 pm at home.