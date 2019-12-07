After a shaky start, girls basketball dominates Rockville 60–32 in season opener
December 7, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In the team’s season opener, the girls basketball team (1–0) defeated the Rockville Rams (0–1) 60–32 Friday night.
The Vikes struggled in the beginning of the game, turning the ball over and allowed the Rams to go on a 14–4 run, taking a 14–6 lead over the Vikes in the first quarter. However, after three-pointers from forward Carter McGloon and guard Sara Azimi, the Vikes tied the game at 14 apiece with less than one minute remaining in the first quarter. With the clock ticking down in the final seconds of the quarter, guard Matilda MacKay drained a deep three-pointer as the buzzer sounded to take a 17–14 into the second quarter.
The Vikes dominated the second quarter. The team went on a 19–0 scoring run in the quarter to take a 36–14 with three minutes remaining, and the team continuously caused the Rams to turnover the ball, allowing the team to take a 41–21 lead into halftime.
The Vikes’ domination continued in the second half, cruising to the final buzzer, beating the Rams 60–32 to earn their first victory of the season.
McGloon led the Vikes with 17 points and guard Anna Krush added ten points. Though the team graduated four seniors last year, the Vikes have a lot of experience and camaraderie this season, McGloon said.
“It’s really important to start off strong, especially since our bracket’s really competitive this season,” she said.
The Vikes’ next game is against the Holy Child Tigers (2–0) Tuesday at 7:15 pm at home.
Sara Azimi is a sports editor for The Black & White.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I've always been enthusiastic about writing and joining the Black & White felt like a perfect way to channel my passion.
What's your favorite scent?
Cold/right before it snows
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.