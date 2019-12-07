After a shaky start, girls basketball dominates Rockville 60–32 in season opener

In the team’s season opener, the girls basketball team (1–0) defeated the Rockville Rams (0–1) 60–32 Friday night.

The Vikes struggled in the beginning of the game, turning the ball over and allowed the Rams to go on a 14–4 run, taking a 14–6 lead over the Vikes in the first quarter. However, after three-pointers from forward Carter McGloon and guard Sara Azimi, the Vikes tied the game at 14 apiece with less than one minute remaining in the first quarter. With the clock ticking down in the final seconds of the quarter, guard Matilda MacKay drained a deep three-pointer as the buzzer sounded to take a 17–14 into the second quarter.

The Vikes dominated the second quarter. The team went on a 19–0 scoring run in the quarter to take a 36–14 with three minutes remaining, and the team continuously caused the Rams to turnover the ball, allowing the team to take a 41–21 lead into halftime.

The Vikes’ domination continued in the second half, cruising to the final buzzer, beating the Rams 60–32 to earn their first victory of the season.

McGloon led the Vikes with 17 points and guard Anna Krush added ten points. Though the team graduated four seniors last year, the Vikes have a lot of experience and camaraderie this season, McGloon said.

“It’s really important to start off strong, especially since our bracket’s really competitive this season,” she said.

The Vikes’ next game is against the Holy Child Tigers (2–0) Tuesday at 7:15 pm at home.

Sara Azimi is a sports editor for The Black & White.