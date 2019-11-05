Girls soccer loses heartbreaker to Churchill 3–2 in regional final

The girls soccer team (10–4) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (10–5) 3–2 last Tuesday in the regional final.

The Bulldogs struck first 15 minutes into the first half, but the Vikes responded when forward Delaney Demartino netted a goal with 10:54 left in the first half, tying the game at one apiece. Neither team was able to score for the rest of the half, leaving the game tied at one apiece at halftime.

Once the second half began, the Bulldogs took advantage of the Vikes’ struggle to finish the ball. The Bulldogs scored off a counterattack making the score 2–1 with 10 minutes remaining. The Vikes had one last chance to keep their season alive and with 30 seconds left, forward Delaney Demartino collided with the Bulldog goalie leaving the ball for midfielder Megan Olsen, who slotted the ball into the net, tying the game at two and sending the game into overtime.

In overtime the Bulldogs attacked quickly and struck a shot from 25 yards away sneaking the ball into the top corner, eliminating the Vikes from the playoffs.

“The way we lost was heartbreaking,” forward Morgan Riso said. “ We progressed a lot throughout the season, but we will be back even better next year.”