Football falls to Seneca Valley 18–7 in homecoming game
October 30, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The football team (3–5) fell to the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (3–5) 18–7 Friday night in the annual homecoming game.
The first half was filled with turnovers by both teams and both sides struggled to find the end zone. Both teams exchanged interceptions and fumble recoveries throughout the half with both teams knotted at zero going into halftime.
On the Vikes first drive of the second half, the Eagles scored on a safety when the ball was thrown behind the Vikes punter, putting the Eagles up 2–0. With momentum going the Eagles way, they marched down the field and scored a touchdown on fourth and goal and converted their two point conversion, extending their lead to 10–0.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles threw another touchdown, leading 18–0 with ten minutes remaining in the game. Late in the quarter, quarterback Luke Trainor threw the ball to tight end Spencer Caverly for a touchdown putting the Vikes on the board. However, this wasn’t enough for the Vikes, falling 18–7 to the Eagles.
The Vikes next play the Gaithersburg Trojans (3–5) Friday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. at home.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.