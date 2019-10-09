Girls soccer destroys Einstein 5–1

Defender+Lexi+Fleck+dribbles+the+ball+up+the+field+in+the+girls+soccer+teams++5%E2%80%931+win+against+the+Einstein+Titans.+Photo+courtesy+of+Bill+James.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Girls soccer destroys Einstein 5–1

Defender Lexi Fleck dribbles the ball up the field in the girls soccer teams 5–1 win against the Einstein Titans. Photo courtesy of Bill James.

Defender Lexi Fleck dribbles the ball up the field in the girls soccer teams 5–1 win against the Einstein Titans. Photo courtesy of Bill James.

Defender Lexi Fleck dribbles the ball up the field in the girls soccer teams 5–1 win against the Einstein Titans. Photo courtesy of Bill James.

Defender Lexi Fleck dribbles the ball up the field in the girls soccer teams 5–1 win against the Einstein Titans. Photo courtesy of Bill James.

By Reuben Stoll
October 9, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The girls soccer team (4–2) crushed the Einstein Titans (2–3–1) 5–1 Monday night.

The Vikes came prepared, energized and motivated when the first whistle blew. The team allowed a quick goal but responded quickly when forward Meagan Olsen struck the ball into the middle of the goal making the score 1–1 going into halftime.

The Vikes had similar success in the second half. Forwards Delany DeMartino and Jaclyn Morgan scored in quick succession making the score 4–1 with ten minutes remaining and Samantha Rubin put the game away, allowing the Vikes to win 5–1.

The Vikes will next face the Churchill Bulldogs (5–4) Thursday at 7:15 pm at Churchill High School. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email