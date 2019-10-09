Girls soccer destroys Einstein 5–1
October 9, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The girls soccer team (4–2) crushed the Einstein Titans (2–3–1) 5–1 Monday night.
The Vikes came prepared, energized and motivated when the first whistle blew. The team allowed a quick goal but responded quickly when forward Meagan Olsen struck the ball into the middle of the goal making the score 1–1 going into halftime.
The Vikes had similar success in the second half. Forwards Delany DeMartino and Jaclyn Morgan scored in quick succession making the score 4–1 with ten minutes remaining and Samantha Rubin put the game away, allowing the Vikes to win 5–1.
The Vikes will next face the Churchill Bulldogs (5–4) Thursday at 7:15 pm at Churchill High School.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined because I wanted to inform people of topics that are underrepresented
What's your favorite scent?
new shoes
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.