Girls soccer destroys Einstein 5–1

The girls soccer team (4–2) crushed the Einstein Titans (2–3–1) 5–1 Monday night.

The Vikes came prepared, energized and motivated when the first whistle blew. The team allowed a quick goal but responded quickly when forward Meagan Olsen struck the ball into the middle of the goal making the score 1–1 going into halftime.

The Vikes had similar success in the second half. Forwards Delany DeMartino and Jaclyn Morgan scored in quick succession making the score 4–1 with ten minutes remaining and Samantha Rubin put the game away, allowing the Vikes to win 5–1.

The Vikes will next face the Churchill Bulldogs (5–4) Thursday at 7:15 pm at Churchill High School.