Football suffers first home loss to WJ 47–28
September 23, 2019
The football team (1–2) fell to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (3–0) 47–28 Friday night despite running back Adam Nganwa’s strong performance.
The Vikes struggled to find the endzone in the first half. The only points came when Nganwa ran for a touchdown in the second quarter, but the team trailed 20–6 at halftime.
However, the Vikes mounted a comeback to bring the score to 26–20 when the third quarter came to an end. Yet, the Wildcats scored two quick touchdowns to take a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Down 40–20 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Ben Treacy threw the Vikes’ first passing touchdown of the season to wide receiver Spencer Caverly. Another touchdown for the Wildcats put the game away, handing the Vikes their second loss of the season.
Nganwa finished with three total touchdowns and ran for 122 yards.
The team next plays the Clarksburg Coyotes (1–2) Friday at 6:30 p.m at Clarksburg High School.
