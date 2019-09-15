Football shuts out Wootton 40–0 Friday in home opener

The football team (1–1) crushed the Wootton Patriots (0–2) 40–0 Friday night in the team’s home opener.

The Vikes started off with a bang when kick returner Alante Dorsey returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, igniting the Vikes crowd. The Vikes managed to score again in the quarter, extending their lead to 13–0 heading into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, running back Adam Nganwa punched the ball in for two scores, one from 38 yards out and another for a four-yard touchdown. Nganwa finished the game with ten carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns.

With two minutes left in the half, cornerback Peyton Casamento intercepted Wootton quarterback Kyler Hamlin and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown, extending the Vikes lead to 27–0 heading into halftime.

The team played stellar defense throughout the game and another two touchdowns from the Vikes put the game out of reach, winning 40–0.

The team next plays the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2–0) Friday at home at 7 p.m.