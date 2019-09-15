Football shuts out Wootton 40–0 Friday in home opener
September 15, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The football team (1–1) crushed the Wootton Patriots (0–2) 40–0 Friday night in the team’s home opener.
The Vikes started off with a bang when kick returner Alante Dorsey returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, igniting the Vikes crowd. The Vikes managed to score again in the quarter, extending their lead to 13–0 heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, running back Adam Nganwa punched the ball in for two scores, one from 38 yards out and another for a four-yard touchdown. Nganwa finished the game with ten carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns.
With two minutes left in the half, cornerback Peyton Casamento intercepted Wootton quarterback Kyler Hamlin and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown, extending the Vikes lead to 27–0 heading into halftime.
The team played stellar defense throughout the game and another two touchdowns from the Vikes put the game out of reach, winning 40–0.
The team next plays the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2–0) Friday at home at 7 p.m.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.