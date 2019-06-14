Photo of the day, June 14: freshman orientation
June 14, 2019
Filed under Media, Photo of the Day, Showcase
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Current eighth grade students file into Fabiola Katz’s AP Spanish class today during a tour. The students visited Whitman this morning for Freshman Orientation, and Whitman’s student “Navigators” led group tours around the school.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” rising freshman Victorine Meuwissen said. “I have no idea what high school is like. My brother doesn’t tell me anything.”
11
What are some of your interests?
Speech, art
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White to gain insight about current issues and inform the community about interesting topics.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Carrots!
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.