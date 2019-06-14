Photo of the day, June 14: freshman orientation

Back to Article
Back to Article

Photo of the day, June 14: freshman orientation

Dana Herrnstadt

Dana Herrnstadt

Dana Herrnstadt

By Dana Herrnstadt
June 14, 2019
Filed under Media, Photo of the Day, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Current eighth grade students file into Fabiola Katz’s AP Spanish class today during a tour. The students visited Whitman this morning for Freshman Orientation, and Whitman’s student “Navigators” led group tours around the school.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” rising freshman Victorine Meuwissen said. “I have no idea what high school is like. My brother doesn’t tell me anything.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email