The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

Menu

Ryan Derenberger to replace Louise Reynolds as Black & White advisor

Louise+Reynolds+announced+today+that+Introduction+to+Journalism+teacher+Ryan+Derenberger+will+replace+her+as+Black+%26+White+advisor+next+year.+After+12+years+of+Black+%26+White%2C+Reynolds+feels+%22proud%2C%22+she+said.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Ryan Derenberger to replace Louise Reynolds as Black & White advisor

Louise Reynolds announced today that Introduction to Journalism teacher Ryan Derenberger will replace her as Black & White advisor next year. After 12 years of Black & White, Reynolds feels

Louise Reynolds announced today that Introduction to Journalism teacher Ryan Derenberger will replace her as Black & White advisor next year. After 12 years of Black & White, Reynolds feels "proud," she said.

Dana Herrnstadt

Louise Reynolds announced today that Introduction to Journalism teacher Ryan Derenberger will replace her as Black & White advisor next year. After 12 years of Black & White, Reynolds feels "proud," she said.

Dana Herrnstadt

Dana Herrnstadt

Louise Reynolds announced today that Introduction to Journalism teacher Ryan Derenberger will replace her as Black & White advisor next year. After 12 years of Black & White, Reynolds feels "proud," she said.

By Dana Herrnstadt
May 19, 2019
Filed under News, School, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Introduction to Journalism teacher Ryan Derenberger will replace Louise Reynolds as the advisor of The Black & White starting in the 2019 school year.

Reynolds announced the change at today’s end-of-year Black & White banquet. Reynolds, who has advised The Black & White for 12 years, looks forward to being in a supporting role next year—she’ll teach the Introduction to Journalism classes in Derenberger’s place.

“It was time,” Reynolds said. “It’s going to be in great hands.”

Derenberger feels “nothing but excitement” for his new role. The paper is heading in directions that he supports, and he plans on pushing it even further, he said.

“I feel privileged,” Derenberger said. “I’m happy to be here.”

Reynolds added a spirited “Go Volume 58!”

 

About the Contributor
Dana Herrnstadt, Opinion Writer
Grade

11

What are some of your interests?

Speech, art

Why did you join the Black and White?

I joined the Black & White to gain insight about current issues and inform the community about interesting topics.

What's your favorite vegetable?

Carrots!
1 Comment

One Response to “Ryan Derenberger to replace Louise Reynolds as Black & White advisor”

  1. Stacey grundman on May 19th, 2019 10:28 pm

    Good luck Mr. Derenberger. And thank you to Ms. Reynolds—you have done an incredible job with the Black and White.

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.