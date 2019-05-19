Girls lacrosse loses to Severna Park 16–3 in state semi-finals

The girls lacrosse team (14–3) fell to the Severna Park Falcons (18–0) 16–3 Friday night in the state semi-finals.

The Vikes defense struggled to stop the Falcons early, with the Falcons gaining an early 4 point lead after five minutes gone in the first half. Midfielder Julia Curran scored the first goal for the Vikes on transition making the score 2–1 with 15:20 left in the first half.

However, the Vikes could not find an answer for the Falcons offense, as Severna Park scored eight unanswered goals to take a 10–1 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. The vikes pulled one back with seven minutes left in the first half when attacker Grace Nemeroff dodged by her defender and put one in the back of the net making the score 10–2.

Despite the 11–2 score at halftime, the vikes kept their heads held high and kept pushing on offense. Their efforts paid off when attacker Grace Nemeroff scored her second goal of the night with a sidearm shot that snuck into the low corner of the net.

Despite the loss to the Falcons, the Vikes had another extraordinary season making it back to the state semi-finals for the second year in a row.