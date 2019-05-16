Girls lacrosse beats Churchill 12–11 in a comeback win; advance to regional final

The girls lacrosse (13–2) team stormed back for a comeback win against the Churchill Bulldogs (10–3) Monday night in the third round of playoffs.

Churchill jumped out to an early lead scoring three goals in a row, only allowing one making the score 3–1 after five minutes. The game went back and forth until Churchill added four more goals, taking a 7–3 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Before the end of the first half, midfielder Julia Curran and Kylie O’Hara both scored, shortening the lead to 8–6 heading into halftime. At the beginning of the second half, Churchill quickly scored two more goals gaining a 10–4 lead. The Vikes responded with four goals in quick succession, trailing 10–8 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Vikes took advantage of a yellow card and scored, trailing 10–9. Minutes later, goalie Jackie Shipp made an outstanding save to stop Churchill from scoring on the doorstep of the crease. However, the Bulldogs followed up with another goal making the score 11–10.

The Vikes responded when midfielder Julia Curran scored with only minutes left on the clock tying the game at 11. With a minute remaining in the game, midfielder Hanna Freund dodged past her defender and slotted a shot into the back of the net, securing the game winning goal.

“The game was super nerve-racking and I was very nervous” midfielder Abby Waldvogel said. “I was very relieved when we won and we’re looking forward to the next game”

The Vikes defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (11–4) 15–9 Wednesday night to advance to the state semi-finals with a time, date and date to be determined.