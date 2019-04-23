Photo of the day: April 23
April 23, 2019
Filed under Media, Photo of the Day, Showcase
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Senior Rohit Gude poses in front of a fire truck after accidentally setting off the fire alarm during volleyball practice after school. Students and staff still in the building were forced to evacuate until firefighters came to turn off the alarm.
Gude had no comment on the incident.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.