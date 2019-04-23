Photo of the day: April 23

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Senior Rohit Gude poses in front of a fire truck after accidentally setting off the fire alarm during volleyball practice after school. Students and staff still in the building were forced to evacuate until firefighters came to turn off the alarm.

Gude had no comment on the incident.