Chinese classes celebrate Chinese New Year, learn about culture

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Chinese classes celebrated the Chinese New Year in the cafeteria Feb. 7. Students first ate various dishes brought by parents, such as lo mein, dumplings, fried rice and broccoli beef.

After eating, the Chinese 5 class sang a song welcoming everyone to the new year. Their performance was followed by Chinese 4 students performing a fan dance and ended with all the Chinese classes coming together to do a circle dance.

“Everyone was able to experience Chinese culture to the fullest, and it was a load of fun,” junior Matthew Poon said. “I hope that this keeps happening every year.”