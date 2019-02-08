Chinese classes celebrate Chinese New Year, learn about culture
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Chinese classes celebrated the Chinese New Year in the cafeteria Feb. 7. Students first ate various dishes brought by parents, such as lo mein, dumplings, fried rice and broccoli beef.
After eating, the Chinese 5 class sang a song welcoming everyone to the new year. Their performance was followed by Chinese 4 students performing a fan dance and ended with all the Chinese classes coming together to do a circle dance.
“Everyone was able to experience Chinese culture to the fullest, and it was a load of fun,” junior Matthew Poon said. “I hope that this keeps happening every year.”
Grade
11
What...
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.