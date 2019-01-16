Review: Bethesda’s New Terrain Cafe

Girls basketball defeats B–CC 52–48 By Ally Navarrete The girls basketball team (11–1) extended their winning streak to 10 games after taking down the B–CC Barons (8–4) 52–48 Tuesday. The Vikes were looking to defeat their cross-town rivals after a heartbreaking second round playoff loss last season.

Boys basketball stunned by B–CC 62–61 on buzzer beater By Bennett Solomon The boys basketball team (6–6) suffered a heartbreaking loss to cross-town rival B–CC Barons (4–7) 62–61 Tuesday night.

Settling into high school—It doesn’t mean you have to stop branching out By Emma Iturregui It’s common to look around at Clubs Night and see swarms of freshman making their way...