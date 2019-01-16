Review: Bethesda’s New Terrain Cafe

The girls basketball team (11–1) extended their winning streak to 10 games after taking down the B–CC Barons (8–4) 52–48 Tuesday. The Vikes were looking to defeat their cross-town rivals after a heartbreaking second round playoff loss last season.
The indoor track team competed in the Montgomery Invitational Jan. 12 against the top schools from across Maryland. While both the girls and boys teams faced tough opponents in all events, they managed to earn several top 20 spots.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.