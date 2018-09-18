Photo of the Day: Sept. 17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The new photo ID machine stands in the main office. The machine, put in place today, allows visitors to self-check in and out of the school by scanning a government-issued ID.

The system makes the secretaries’ job easier, because they don’t have to stop their work and check everyone in, main office secretary Blenda Lagrande said.