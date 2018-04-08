Adventure Theatre suffers electrical fire

150 total views, 134 views today

An electrical fire damaged children’s theater company Adventure Theatre’s Glen Echo location March 2. The Montgomery County Fire Department was called to the Glen Echo building at around 1:30 AM, Bethesda Beat reported.

The fire began in a turret on the building and spread into the walls. Though the office space suffered $500,000 in damages, no injuries were reported and the main body of the theater was unaffected, according to a press release from Adventure Theatre. Damage forced cancellations of Friday and weekend shows, but performances resumed the following Thursday.

“I’m so grateful that the fire was contained and that no one was injured,” Artistic Director Michael J. Bobbitt, a Whitman parent, said in a press release. “In the 11 years that I have been Artistic Director, I have not seen the theater suffer this much damage, and it is a major loss for our nonprofit organization.”

The performing arts company is currently raising money on its website to help cover costs not subsidized by insurance or the National Parks Service.

Junior Allie O’Connor, freshman Eli Blanks and several other Whitman students participate in the theater’s pre-professional program, which is part of the Adventure Theatre Musical Theatre Academy.

“They’re a nice smaller theater and their program is really good for helping kids grow up and help them get prepared for professional work,” Blanks said.

The theater also hosts Wood Acres Elementary School’s annual production of The Wizard of Oz and various theater and dance programs for students across grades.

“Adventure Theatre plays a really big role with children. I know when I was little, I’d always go see their children’s plays and their little shows,” O’Connor said. “I think they’re just a really nice family-friendly environment. I love it there.”