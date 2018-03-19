Mock Draft Monday: 1.0

121 total views, 121 views today

With the 2018 NFL draft two months away, Black & White editors Sam Shiffman and Joey Squeri will be releasing a series of Mock Drafts with their first-round predictions.

Sam Shiffman Mock Draft:

Denver Broncos: Quenton Nelson G (Notre Dame): Nelson excels at almost every important skill for guards: pulling, getting to the second level on zone schemes and picking up blitzing linebackers. In addition to being technically sound, Nelson has the mean-streak and aggressiveness required to finish blocks and become elite.

Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen QB (UCLA): Just like Bridgewater, Tyrod Taylor is not the long term answer in Cleveland. Rosen has excellent fundamentals and decision making but doesn’t have nearly as strong of an arm as Darnold or Allen. Rosen could provide the Browns with the stability at QB they haven’t had in decades.

New York Jets (from Indianapolis): Sam Darnold QB (USC): Despite recently signing him, the Jets know Teddy Bridgewater is not a franchise quarterback. Darnold is arguably the most talented quarterback in this draft, making seemingly-impossible throws throughout the year. However, he was plagued by turnovers this year which he will have time to work on before starting for New York.

New York Giants: Josh Allen QB (Wyoming): At 37, Eli Manning has at best two years left in him. The Giants will use Manning as essentially a bridge quarterback as Allen matures as a passer. Allen has a rocket arm and ideal size but needs at least a year on the bench to improve his decision making and accuracy.

Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley RB (Penn. State) Barkley is the best player in the draft. His rare blend of size, speed and power is unlike any running back we’ve seen coming out of college in the past 20 years. Barkley is a safe bet and has the highest ceiling in this draft.

Joey Squeri Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold QB (USC) Although the Cleveland Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor, most view him as a bridge quarterback for the franchise. Now, with some viable young options on the outside, the Browns will draft their franchise QB at number 1. Darnold is the most complete and pro-ready QB.

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley RB (Penn State): Barkley is a absolute grown man and a half. He dominated the Big Ten for the last two years and showed off his freak athleticism even more in the combine. Barkley is a revolutionary talent and will kickstart and ailing Giants backfield and offense.

New York Jets (From Indianapolis): Josh Rosen QB (UCLA): After jumping up three spots to the third pick in the draft, the Jets will go all in for their franchise quarterback. Rosen is a proven pocket passer and his personality is fit for the New York spotlight. Although the Jets signed Teddy Bridgewater this past week, it is only a one year deal and is not viewed as a long-term option.

Cleveland Browns: Minkah Fitzpatrick DB (Alabama): After signing Carlos Hyde to a three-year deal, the Browns can shift their attention away from their backfield and towards adding to their secondary. Fitzpatrick is a lockdown cover corner and a true ballhawk, and could be lethal paired with Damarious Randall and Jabrill Peppers on the back end. Fitzpatrick could be the best all-around defensive player in the draft.

Denver Broncos: Josh Allen QB (Wyoming): With many scouts comparing him to Carson Wentz, Allen has all the tools to live up to his comparison. Allen has arguably the best arm strength in the draft, in addition to an ideal size and build. With John Elway as his mentor and an elite duo of receivers, Allen should be able to thrive in Denver.

Indianapolis Colts (From Jets) : Quenton Nelson G (Notre Dame)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derwin James DB (Florida State)

Chicago Bears: Bradley Chubb EDGE (NC State)

San Francisco 49ers: Denzel Ward CB (Ohio State)

Oakland Raiders: Tremaine Edwards LB (Virginia Tech)

Miami Dolphins: Roquan Smith LB (Georgia)

Buffalo Bills (From Cincinnati): Baker Mayfield QB (Oklahoma)

Washington Redskins: Mike Hughes DB (UCF)

Green Bay Packers: Josh Jackson DB (Iowa)