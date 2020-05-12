About the Contributors
Joey Sola-Sole, Print Production Head
Grade
12
Why did you join the Black and White?
My brother
What's your favorite scent?
Gasoline
1 Comment
One Response to “On my own terms: my experience dealing with pregnancy and abortion as a teenager”
I think that it is such an important thing to talk about sex and abortions. Although this was anonymous, writing this and letting so many people see your truths is insanely hard. I can only imagine what it was like writing this. It will help so many people though. Thank you for being brave enough to contribute the conversation. I wish you the best and hope that you are healing well.