For Whitman Drama alumni, the show goes on

Shanta Parasuraman (‘08) grew up loving theatre. She obsessively listened to the Original Broadway Cast Recordings of musicals like “Rent” and “Wicked,” and she idolized Broadway actresses like Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Mendzel. But, because she didn’t have the confidence to take the stage, she never auditioned for any plays or musicals growing up; instead, Parasuraman played varsity soccer and ran track.

Then, during her senior year of high school, injuries from the soccer field guided her away from the sport and led her to try out for Whitman’s musical, “Aida.”

“I always had wanted to pursue theater, but I never had confidence,” Parasuraman said. “The realist in me told me ‘this is such a difficult career, you’re probably going to struggle, you’re not going to make a lot of money,’ but the regret of never trying was going to be too much for me, so I decided to go for it.”

Parasurman was cast as a member of the ensemble in “Aida,” playing a belly dancer. One of her favorite memories from the show was singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” with her friends backstage during rehearsals.

“I was spending time with people I went to school with, but I had never interacted with before,” Parasuraman said. “I wouldn’t have pursued a theater degree in college if it wasn’t for that show.”

Parasuraman then went on to Indiana University, where she double-majored in theater and telecommunications. She leapt at every opportunity to participate in a musical or play at Indiana, she said.

Now, she’s been a professional actress in the D.C. area and New York City for seven years. Recently, Parasuraman performed in the musicals “Wiley and the Hairy Man” and “The Jungle Book” at Adventure Theatre in D.C., and she’s currently writing and producing her own TV show called “DTF” which she plans to enter in film festivals. One of her biggest accomplishments, she said, was starring in the U.S. debut of the play “The White Pearl” at the Studio Theater in D.C., a story that centers around the backlash a cosmetics company receives for creating a skin bleaching cream. She played Priya Singh, the C.E.O. of the cosmetics company.

“I was so thankful to be cast in ‘The White Pearl,’” Parasuraman said. “Not only did I get a chance to show that I could be star material, but I also got to play a character that I really related to. I feel like my playing my character in this musical really showed that it is okay to embrace your ‘dark side.’”