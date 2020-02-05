“They just held so much power over me”

Students’ names have been changed to protect privacy.

Content warning: This story contains language that pertains to sexual harassment.

Being a high school girl, Anna is used to using social media to talk with friends and casually flirt with boys her age.

But she never expected for a man who was 30 years older than her to weaponize social media by initiating sexual advances: “Age is no boundary.”

Who was married: “It’s ok, my wife wants to join.”

Who was her boss: “I love that you’re a hardworking girl.”

Who attempted to silence her: “Whatever, just don’t say anything.”

Students enter the workforce expecting to be met with the same level of respect given to their adult counterparts.

“I felt like it was going to be a professional environment where you could become friendly with your coworkers,” a Whitman senior said.

Instead, their initiative is often met with manipulation and mistreatment.

In a workplace environment survey of 91 Whitman upperclassman, 10% reported experiencing verbal abuse, 22% reported witnessing something that made them uncomfortable and 7% recall witnessing harassment while at work.

Dr. Susan Fineran, professor of Women and Gender Studies at the University of Southern Maine, conducted a similar survey of 260 students at a New England private school. Fifty-two percent of the girls surveyed reported experiencing sexual harassment in a workplace environment. This is particularly disturbing considering the majority of teen workers only work part-time, and yet they experience the same rate of sexual harassment as full-time workers, Fineran said.

Young workers are likely to be targeted by harassers because they often aren’t aware of their rights and how to protect themselves, Fineran said.

“If you start working and you aren’t an informed worker, you’re just sort of a sitting duck for anybody who wants to take advantage of you,” Fineran said.

The legal definition of workplace harassment is “any unwanted or undesirable conduct that puts down or shows hostility or aversion toward another person at the workplace,” according to the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission. Any derogatory remarks, slurs, crude jokes, physical harassment, unwanted sexual advances or discrimination in the workplace are all considered illegal.

An EEOC task force attributes the lack of accountability of harassers to the prevalence of mistreatment. Teenagers specifically are less likely to report an incident because they may be new to the work environment or fear they would lose their job if they were to speak out against another employee.

The voices of harassment victims often go unheard, or their stories are twisted. Here, their stories are shared, on their terms.