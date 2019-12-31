Looking back: The best of the 2010s

Elon Musk

Who did Iron Man director Jon Favreau turn to when he needed to make Tony Stark seem real? Elon Musk. Time named the multi-billionaire as one of its 100 Most Influential in 2010 — and in 2013, and then again in 2018. His latest project, the Tesla Cybertruck, which is an electric-powered luxury truck, has become a viral meme due to its failed ad campaign — in a video, car designer Franz von Holzhausen accidentally shattered the truck’s bulletproof windows with a metal ball instead of proving the window’s strength — and its odd shape.

Early in his career, Musk invested in X.com, which would later become PayPal. He founded SpaceX, which aims to bring humans to Mars. He also co-founded Tesla. He helped create Solar City. He told The New York Times that he was working 120 hour weeks.

He’s done a lot. You get the picture.

Social media, especially Musk’s Twitter, has given us peek into his personal life: he’s tweeted about sheep, Harambe and anime. His tweets have even gotten him in hot water: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued him for tweeting about potential Tesla financial decisions that skyrocketed Tesla’s stock price.

Tom Brady

In early 2019, Tom Brady became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 41. The New England Patriots made it to the Superbowl in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. The Black & White had a reporter cover the 2019 Super Bowl from the stands, and even described him and the Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick as the best quarterback-coach combo of all time in 2017.

Brady is known for his physical fitness and his diet is just as important to him as hitting the weight room. In 2017, Brady published a diet book about his strict plant-based diet that excludes sugar, dairy, gluten-containing bread and pasta and caffeine.

However, despite 6 Super Bowls appearances, Brady has suffered his fair share of losses. The “Deflategate” scandal — where many accused the Patriots of playing with deflated footballs — bruised his image, which established the Patriots’ status as a villain team. Although it was arguably overblown, the NFL suspended Brady for four games and fined the team $1 million and forced them to surrender two draft picks — which is harsher than the punishment for alleged sexual assault in the NFL.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin Manuel-Miranda didn’t throw away his shot during the 2010s. The creator and star of “Hamilton,” the Broadway musical that brought a modern, hip-hop spin to the life of Alexander Hamilton and his fellow founding fathers, Miranda told the story of the Revolutionary War in a truly revolutionary way. Daveed Diggs, who played Thomas Jefferson and French officer Marquis de Lafayette, holds the award for the fastest Broadway rapping for the song “Guns and Ships.” Miranda cast “Hamilton” with mostly people of color in an effort to include modern-day demographics. “Hamilton” won a Pulitzer Prize for drama, 11 Tony awards and sold over $1 billion worth of tickets. But “Hamilton” isn’t the only thing Miranda has or will accomplish — as a college sophomore, he wrote “In the Heights,” an award-winning musical, which will become a movie in 2020. And he does more than just Broadway — he helped write songs for Disney’s “Moana” in 2016 and is currently writing music for Disney’s upcoming live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.” With all of these projects, it’s pretty clear that Miranda works non-stop — and he truly writes like he’s running out of time.