Looking back: The best of the 2010s

December 31, 2019
The 2010s has been a decade of change.
It’s impossible to narrow down all of that change — all of those moments, people and things — to a short list.
But there have been a few universal changes more notable than others — changes that have shaped the decade by creating and reflecting what our country’s culture has gone through since 2010. From the things we heard, watched, ate and bought, to the people we looked up to or disliked, The Black & White was there to cover it. We’ve listed the most notable forces of change below — and, because we’re journalists, linked relevant Black & White articles from the past decade that go along with each.
“Shape of You” (2017) by Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran’s popularity has multiplied since the start of the decade. At 2.4 billion streams on Spotify, “Shape of You” is Spotify’s most listened-to song, and it spent 12 weeks at the number 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 100 list. Ed Sheeran has had a crazy decade: he’s set the record for highest grossing tour with $775.6 million, broke Spotify’s record of first-day album streams with “Divide” (2016) and had two music videos — “Shape of You” and “Thinking Out Loud” — in the 10 most-played music videos of the decade. He’s won four Grammys, and he had a notable 2013 Grammys performance. As listeners, let’s just say we’re glad he started thinking out loud.
“Started from the Bottom” (2013) by Drake
From Drake’s orange puffer coat to his catchy lyrics, it’s impossible not to have heard of the hip-hop-pop legend; in fact, he’s Spotify’s most streamed artist of the decade. The New York Times credited Drake with popularizing rap-singing and bringing hip-hop into the mainstream music scene. He may have started from the bottom, but now he’s here: six of his songs (or songs he was featured in) have made it to Billboard’s number 1 spot. He’s been nominated for 44 Grammys and won four; still, during his acceptance speech for best rap song in 2019, he insisted that musicians don’t need a Grammy to achieve success.
“Rolling in the Deep” (2010) by Adele
Adele may not have had it all, but she does snag a spot on this list. Although it took some time for “Rolling in the Deep” to pick up steam, it reached the top of the Billboard charts in 2011. Adele has won 15 out of her 18 Grammy nominations, and in 2012, she won six Grammys in one night, becoming the youngest person to do so. Her album, “21,” was the best selling album in 2011 and 2012, and another of her albums, “25,” was the best selling album in 2015. Whitman students sang her songs in Whitman Idol in 2012 and 2016 and at the Talent Show in 2012 and 2013.
Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)
From Hulk crushing cars on the streets to Shuri’s cutting-edge Wakandan tech, Marvel undoubtedly took over theatres during the decade. “Endgame” is currently the highest grossing movie ever made (without adjustments for inflation), catapulting past James Cameron’s “Avatar,” which previously held the record at $2.789 billion. “Endgame” closed the door to a segment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which started in 2008. The franchise popularized punchy humor and dramatic action scenes and drew audiences of all ages into theaters. It’s proof that speculative fiction has become increasingly popular. Marvel also interconnects its plots and settings; all of the MCU movies happen in the same world. This complex web makes interactions between characters much more impactful — and encourages viewers to watch every single Marvel movie to fully understand what’s going on.
“Moonlight” (2016)
With a powerful story and the crazy Oscar best picture mix-up with “La La Land,” “Moonlight” captured audiences’ attention in 2016. The movie follows the story of a young black man, Chiron, as he grows up in 1980s Miami and discovers his sexuality. Its groundbreaking premise and success reflect a shift toward more diverse movies during the 2010s. Though Hollywood still isn’t as diverse as it could be, we’ve seen an improvement in the last decade: movies like “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Get Out” and “Coco” saw success across the country.
“Inception” (2010)
No other movie has messed with senior Nathan Steighner’s head as much as “Inception” did. As he put it, “it’s crazy.” Christopher Nolan wrote and directed the movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio. “Inception” is a mind-bending science fiction movie about a thief who steals secrets by breaking into dreams, but soon takes on a new task: planting a thought in someone’s mind. The movie won four Oscars, three BAFTAs, four Golden Globe nominations and made over $800 million worldwide. But it wasn’t just the critics who praised Inception — viewers like Steighner helped it become IMDb’s highest rated film from the decade.
“Stranger Things” (2016-present)
The show that made us all nostalgic for Eggo waffles, Dungeons and Dragons and all things ‘80s: “Stranger Things.” The Netflix original series quickly became a huge hit; 26.4 million people watched the third season within the first four days of its release. Baskin-Robbins even dedicated two ice cream flavors to the show: “Eleven’s Heaven” and the “Upside Down Pralines.” Set in a placid little town, the sci-fi horror show involves the disappearance of a Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and follows his friends and family as they search for him. Along the way, they pick up a strange girl with a shaved head and supernatural powers (Millie Bobby Brown) and a cynical police chief (David Harbour).
“The Office” (2005-2013)
Bears, beats, Battlestar Galactica: the joke heard ‘round the world. Gen Z pop star Billie Eilish is so obsessed with “The Office” that she said watching it is “like therapy” in an interview with Elle magazine. Much of Gen Z shares her enthusiasm for the most-watched T.V. show on Netflix. At the forefront of the beloved comedy is Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott, a quintessential antihero that reminds viewers of every terrible boss they’ve ever had, and John Krasinki’s Jim Halpert whose pranks on Rainn Wilson’s Dwight Schrute go above and beyond. The mockumentary style series was unique from other sitcoms of the time — the show had a single camera format and no live audience. Despite its success, occasional Black & White writers have criticized “The Office” and said that it was “out”, which is something I’m not proud to admit. But looking at the stats years later, all that’s left to say is: well, well, well… how the turntables.
Elon Musk
Who did Iron Man director Jon Favreau turn to when he needed to make Tony Stark seem real? Elon Musk. Time named the multi-billionaire as one of its 100 Most Influential in 2010 — and in 2013, and then again in 2018. His latest project, the Tesla Cybertruck, which is an electric-powered luxury truck, has become a viral meme due to its failed ad campaign — in a video, car designer Franz von Holzhausen accidentally shattered the truck’s bulletproof windows with a metal ball instead of proving the window’s strength — and its odd shape.
Early in his career, Musk invested in X.com, which would later become PayPal. He founded SpaceX, which aims to bring humans to Mars. He also co-founded Tesla. He helped create Solar City. He told The New York Times that he was working 120 hour weeks.
He’s done a lot. You get the picture.
Social media, especially Musk’s Twitter, has given us peek into his personal life: he’s tweeted about sheep, Harambe and anime. His tweets have even gotten him in hot water: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued him for tweeting about potential Tesla financial decisions that skyrocketed Tesla’s stock price.
Tom Brady
In early 2019, Tom Brady became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 41. The New England Patriots made it to the Superbowl in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. The Black & White had a reporter cover the 2019 Super Bowl from the stands, and even described him and the Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick as the best quarterback-coach combo of all time in 2017.
Brady is known for his physical fitness and his diet is just as important to him as hitting the weight room. In 2017, Brady published a diet book about his strict plant-based diet that excludes sugar, dairy, gluten-containing bread and pasta and caffeine.
However, despite 6 Super Bowls appearances, Brady has suffered his fair share of losses. The “Deflategate” scandal — where many accused the Patriots of playing with deflated footballs — bruised his image, which established the Patriots’ status as a villain team. Although it was arguably overblown, the NFL suspended Brady for four games and fined the team $1 million and forced them to surrender two draft picks — which is harsher than the punishment for alleged sexual assault in the NFL.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin Manuel-Miranda didn’t throw away his shot during the 2010s. The creator and star of “Hamilton,” the Broadway musical that brought a modern, hip-hop spin to the life of Alexander Hamilton and his fellow founding fathers, Miranda told the story of the Revolutionary War in a truly revolutionary way. Daveed Diggs, who played Thomas Jefferson and French officer Marquis de Lafayette, holds the award for the fastest Broadway rapping for the song “Guns and Ships.” Miranda cast “Hamilton” with mostly people of color in an effort to include modern-day demographics. “Hamilton” won a Pulitzer Prize for drama, 11 Tony awards and sold over $1 billion worth of tickets. But “Hamilton” isn’t the only thing Miranda has or will accomplish — as a college sophomore, he wrote “In the Heights,” an award-winning musical, which will become a movie in 2020. And he does more than just Broadway — he helped write songs for Disney’s “Moana” in 2016 and is currently writing music for Disney’s upcoming live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.” With all of these projects, it’s pretty clear that Miranda works non-stop — and he truly writes like he’s running out of time.
Apple
At the dawn of the decade, Apple overtook Microsoft as the most valuable technology company in the world, according to The New York Times. Despite the death of Steve Jobs in 2011, Apple’s revenue and innovation increased significantly. At the end of 2010, Apple’s annual revenue was $65 billion. In 2019, it’s $260 billion. And, in our society, Apple has proliferated. The iPad (2010) and Apple Watch (2015) lead the way for accessorized electronics. Apple’s Macbook Air is now a college staple. The Apple iPhone 4 (2010) had the first selfie camera, and now, we couldn’t live without it. We watched as Apple made iPhones too big for our pockets, created new software and released a smart speaker. But the company hasn’t gone without scandal: it sued Samsung, it tracked our location and it had terrible conditions for workers. Although we mourned the death of the headphone jack, we celebrated the rise of Airpods (and the memes about them). We’re not going to stop consuming the new kind of Apple anytime soon.
Nowadays, we view the world through a camera lens. We seek out art and food perfect for the ‘gram, we mindlessly scroll through the Explore tab for hours on end and we count likes and comments as if they’re worth more than their weight in gold. When two software engineers released Instagram in 2010, it garnered over 100,000 users in a week. In 2019, Instagram hit 1 billion active users.
Without Instagram, “influencers” would be much less prominent. We’ve followed Whitman students like Cameron Darnell for bird photos, Drew Haas for cookies, Henry Haddon and Joe Ku for gardening and Peter Montgomery (‘19) for meat. We’ve been “slacktivists,” we supported animal abuse warnings and we took a lot of breaks from social media as a whole. We reached out to struggling friends, we created bullet journals and we even took part in the Tide Pod challenge. Whether it’s beneficial or detrimental, it’s likely that Instagram will only continue to grow.
Avocados
Fresh, creamy avocado sliced on a toasted piece of rye bread, with a bright orange-yellow runny sunny-side-up egg and black sesame seeds: are you hungry yet? This generation has generally fallen for the fruit’s appeal; users have mentioned it in over 500,000 Instagram posts. The Black & White munched on avocado toast at Silver Diner, recommended the dragon roll at Indigo House and even drank avocado in juice. One Australian millionaire even blamed avocados for preventing millennials from being able to afford houses (which garnered much online backlash). Avocados are rich in nutrients and healthy fats, which leads to numerous health benefits — so maybe their popularity isn’t quite so detrimental. In either case, the avocado toast trend may be on it’s way out: a changing climate threatens the avocado crop in California and a workers strike in Mexico has risen the price and caused shortages.
It’s been a long 10 years, but the second decade of the 2000s is almost over. Whether it’s the presidential election, the Wonder Woman sequel or the new Justin Bieber album, the first year of the decade is already an exciting one — and that’s just the beginning. As we look forward to another undefinable decade, let’s hope it heals the divisions that the past ones have created.
And, while the events of the next decade may be unpredictable, The Black & White, predictably and reliably, will be there to cover whatever may happen in the years to come.
