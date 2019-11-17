In a pickle? The Bethesda Central Farmers Market has the produce you need

Every Sunday morning, junior Julia Walsh leaves her house and drives to Bethesda Elementary School, armed with a reusable tote bag and enough cash to buy all the fresh produce and baked goods she could dream of at the Bethesda Central Farm Market. A morning mix of productivity and relaxation is exactly what Walsh expects from the farmers market.

Hosting over 60 vendors every week, the Bethesda Central Farm Market is one of the largest farmers markets in the D.C. area.

“I like how the community really comes together when they go to the farmers market,” Walsh said. “Although most of the time I just come to see the dogs.”

With stands ranging from an award-winning chocolate brand to an exotic flower grower, there are countless unique vendors at the farmers market for dogs and humans alike to sniff their way through. Here are just a few: