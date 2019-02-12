Music Reviews: Kid Ink, Metro Boomin and Tekashi

The rapper Daniel Hernandez, better known as “Tekashi 69” or “6ix9ine,” has a backstory that could be a movie. He’s a rainbow-haired ex-gang member, who rose to the top of the Billboard charts out of nowhere on Nov. 10, 2017, after dropping his hit, “Gummo” and was then arrested with the possibility of being jailed on racketeering and drug-related charges. His album, “Dummy Boy,...