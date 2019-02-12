Music Reviews: Kid Ink, Metro Boomin and Tekashi
By Elyssa Seltzer and Shehrez Chaudhri
Kid Ink drops “Missed Calls” as a comeback
Kid Ink released a 7-track EP “Missed Calls” Dec. 14 that features artists like Rich The Kid and Lil Wayne. His last full album “Full Speed” was released Dec. 2015, and it had major hits like “Hotel” featuring Chris Brown and “Body Language” featuring Usher and Tinashé. With such popular songs on his previous albums, “Missed Calls” was definitely a letdown. Kid Ink’s fans had...
Metro Boomin’s “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” lacks musical diversity
Metro Boomin, one of the hottest producers in the rap game right now, dropped “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” Nov. 2. The album is filled with features from hip-hop stars, including Travis Scott, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane, among others. The album also highlights Metro’s production skills; it's beats like these that have turned Metro into one of rap’s biggest producers. In “10 Freaky Girls...
Tekashi goes out with a bang in “Dummy Boy”
The rapper Daniel Hernandez, better known as “Tekashi 69” or “6ix9ine,” has a backstory that could be a movie. He’s a rainbow-haired ex-gang member, who rose to the top of the Billboard charts out of nowhere on Nov. 10, 2017, after dropping his hit, “Gummo” and was then arrested with the possibility of being jailed on racketeering and drug-related charges. His album, “Dummy Boy,...
The Black & White • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in