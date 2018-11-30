Tech: unmasking the heroes of Whitman Drama

Two-thirds of the way through Act I, Pippin’s estranged grandmother advises him to lighten up and live a little in the classic sing-along “No Time at All.” Backstage, the tech crew takes that message to heart, singing along in unison and following the dance moves onstage. The crew has been working on the play since August: it’s no wonder they know all the lyrics.

Tech is the behind-the-scenes half of the drama program. With nine separate teams each covering a different section, tech’s responsibilities are incredibly diverse and last the entire drama season. They work upwards of five hours a day, seven days a week for two weeks leading up to the show, in addition to months of prep beforehand. This all leads up to three showings of the play—just three hours long a piece—with more work to be done before each one.

Despite the hard work, scenic designer Harley Pomper says she wouldn’t trade it for anything. Even if tech receives less recognition than actors, Pomper said the lessons she’s learned are invaluable.

“I deal with office problems and administrative work, but I also get to use creative instincts and my intuition,” Pomper said. “It’s been the biggest window into adulthood that I’ve ever experienced.”