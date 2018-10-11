Album reviews: Fall albums receive stellar marks
Nicki Minaj proves to be “Queen”
Nicki Minaj’s latest album, “Queen,” was highly anticipated, even after being delayed for two months. Released August 10, the album debuted at number two on the Billboard charts. This fifth studio album reveals many sides to Minaj, with her vulnerability and bossiness expressed in a range of songs. There were high hopes for the album after her single “Chun Li” debuted at number...
“Kamikaze” goes from fierce to heartfelt
Following one seemingly innocent tweet Aug. 31, “Tried not 2 overthink this 1,” Eminem dropped his new album, Kamikaze, on the unsuspecting masses. Even with no publicity prior to its release, the album managed an impressive 434,000 sales in the first week of release, the fourth-highest sales week for any album in 2018. The album starts off strong. The first track—“The Ringer”—ope...
“Astroworld” breaks records
This album will definitely be played for many years after its release. It’s cemented Scott as a groundbreaking artist, but he still has a lot to prove in terms of depth of lyrics and originality.
“Scorpion” establishes Drake as rap king
Drake released his fifth studio album—“Scorpion”— June 29, a double album consisting of 25 songs. With four weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, Drake’s album so far holds the record for continuous time as number one in 2018. And it gets better: this is the first album in two years to remain number one for this long. The one before that? Drake’s very own “More Life.” ...
